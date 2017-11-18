Women use sports to score equality goals

From using football to highlight women's rights in Africa to defying stereotypes in the Middle East through climbing Mount Everest, campaigners said sports have become a way for women to smash taboos to achieve greater equality. Millions of girls globally are kept from school due to poverty or early marriage, while a third of women suffer sexual violence at some point in their life, United Nations data shows.



But increasingly women are starting to reclaim their rights and challenge obstacles to women through sports, activists told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference Thursday.



Playing football has been taboo for girls in the African nation but Adan's group has trained some 1,500 girls in over 150 villages across the country, boosting their confidence.

...