Zimbabweans march as Mugabe's future in the balance

Thousands of protesters flooded Zimbabwe's streets demanding Robert Mugabe's resignation on Saturday in a movement organized by independence war veterans and backed by ruling party barons and the army.



The mass turnout came after an unprecedented week which saw the army's top brass seizing power and putting Mugabe under house arrest in response to his sacking of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



It was a stunning turnaround for Mugabe who has ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist since 1980 .



Veterans of the liberation war, who previously supported Mugabe, had called the gathering which saw marchers rallying in Highfield, a working-class suburb of Harare.



Mawarire, the outspoken Mugabe critic who rose to prominence last year with his #ThisFlag protest movement against the president, called on Zimbabweans of all backgrounds to march with the war veterans.



Before being pushed out, the vice president had clashed repeatedly with Mugabe's wife Grace, 52 .

...