France to 'prevent' Muslim street prayers in Paris suburb

French authorities will stop Muslims from praying in a street north of Paris, the country's interior minister said Sunday, after a series of protests by lawmakers and locals over what they view as an unacceptable use of public space.



The row about prayer space saw around 100 local French politicians attempt to block worshipers on November 10, disrupting the crowd by singing the French national anthem.



France has around five million Muslims, and concern about the religion challenging the country's strict secular laws was a major theme in this year's presidential election.

...