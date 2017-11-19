EU official backs Spain in fight against Catalan secession

Catalonia's secessionist push is nothing short of a "disaster" that the European Union will work to impede in support of a unified Spain, the European Commission's president said in comments published Sunday.



Spain is facing its worst national crisis in nearly four decades after Catalonia's regional parliament violated the Spanish Constitution by voting to declare independence Oct. 27 . Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy responded by firing its government, dissolving the Catalan parliament and calling a regional election for Dec. 21 .



The threat to shatter the EU's fifth-largest economy comes while the 28-nation bloc is handling its divorce with Britain and the impact it will have on the continent's economy and fragile common political project.



Spain's Constitution deems the nation "indivisible".

...