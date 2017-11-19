Rescuers battle waves, wind in hunt for missing Argentine sub

Hopes of finding survivors were revived when the navy said Saturday that its bases had received seven satellite calls attributed to the submersible.



The calls revived hopes that the submarine has surfaced, but a powerful storm that has whipped up waves reaching seven meters (23 feet) in height has made geolocation difficult, officials said.



The last regular communication with the San Juan was at 1030 GMT on Wednesday, when the submarine was 430 kilometers (265 miles) off Argentina's coast in the Gulf of San Jorge.



The US Southern Command said Sunday that it was sending a second Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft to join the search.



Among those on board is Argentina's first female submarine officer, 35-year-old weapons officer Eliana Krawczyk.



It is one of three submarines in the Argentine fleet.

...