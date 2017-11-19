Mugabe agrees to stand down as Zimbabwe : source

Robert Mugabe agreed Sunday to resign as Zimbabwe's president hours after the ruling ZANU-PF party fired him as its leader following 37 years in charge, a source familiar with the negotiations said.



The source said the Zimbabwe military was working on a resignation statement by Mugabe, without giving details.



Zimbabwe's state broadcaster ZBC said Mugabe would address the nation shortly.



In scenes unthinkable just a week ago, the announcement drew cheers from the 200 delegates packed into ZANU-PF's Harare headquarters to seal the fate of Mugabe, whose support has crumbled in the four days since the army seized power.



However, Mugabe's son Chatunga railed against those who had pushed out his father.



The United States, a longtime Mugabe critic, said it was looking forward to a new era in Zimbabwe, while President Ian Khama of neighboring Botswana said Mugabe had no diplomatic support in the region and should resign at once.

