EU's Tusk says alarmed that Poland's policy resembles "Kremlin's plan"

European Council President Donald Tusk said Sunday he was alarmed by the similarity of policies pursued by Poland's right-wing government to what he described as "Kremlin's plan".



Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been increasingly at loggerheads with the EU and Tusk since coming to office in late 2015, although the acrimony between Tusk and PiS dates back many years.



Tusk, Poland's former prime minister and the arch-rival of PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, won a second term in March as chairman of EU summit meetings -- with Poland the only country to vote against his extension.



Tusk did not provide details of what he described as the "Kremlin's plan".

