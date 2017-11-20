Trump says



he should have left UCLA players in jail



President Donald Trump said he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.



Trump's tweet Sunday comes after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized Trump's involvement in winning the players' release in comments to ESPN.



"Who?" LaVar Ball told ESPN Friday, when asked about Trump's involvement in the matter.



Trump has said he raised the players' detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the leaders' recent meeting in Beijing.

...