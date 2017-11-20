Germany in crisis as coalition talks collapse

Chancellor Angela Merkel was left battling for political survival Monday after high-stakes talks to form a new government collapsed, plunging Germany into a crisis that could trigger fresh elections.



With no other viable coalition in sight, Germany may be forced to hold new elections that risk being as inconclusive as September's polls.



Voicing regret for the FDP's decision, Merkel vowed to steer Germany through the crisis.



But that is not without peril for Merkel, who would face questions from within her party on whether she is still the best candidate to lead them into a new electoral campaign.



As coalition talks dragged out without a breakthrough, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier issued a warning to parties in the talks.

