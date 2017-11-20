US military in Japan under alcohol ban after accident

U.S. Forces in Japan banned all personnel from consuming alcohol after a drink-driving accident on the island of Okinawa where anti-base sentiment runs high.



All U.S. servicemen stationed in Japan are now banned from drinking, both on and off base, the U.S. Forces in Japan said in a statement.



The U.S. has several military bases in Japan and stations about 47,000 troops in the country as part of a joint security treaty.



In the most recent case, a former U.S. Marine employed at the U.S. Air Force's sprawling Kadena Air Base on Okinawa was charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman last year.

