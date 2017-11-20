EU's top diplomat 'encouraged' by Rohingya talks with Suu Kyi

The EU's foreign policy chief Monday hailed "extremely encouraging" talks with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the Rohingya crisis, welcoming steps towards the repatriation of Muslims driven into Bangladesh.



China has made a "three-phrase" proposal to resolve the crisis -- involving a cease-fire, refugee repatriation and poverty alleviation -- with a Beijing foreign ministry spokesman on Monday saying its plan had won approval of leaders in both Bangladesh and Myanmar.



The status of the Rohingya remains highly emotive in Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship and labeled "Bengalis," or illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.



Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, pushed out of Myanmar in several previous army-backed operations, have also yet to return despite decades-old repatriation deals with Bangladesh.

