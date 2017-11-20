Volvo Cars to supply Uber with up to 24,000 self-driving cars

Uber plans to buy up to 24,000 self-driving cars from Volvo, marking the transition of the U.S. firm from an app used to summon a taxi to the owner and operator of a fleet of cars.



Combining Volvo's cars with Uber's self-driving system builds on their nearly three-year relationship and comes as Uber's autonomous driving unit has been hit by a lawsuit over trade secrets and the departure of top talent.



A Volvo spokesman said it covered up to 24,000 cars.



The self-driving system that would be used in the Volvo cars -- which have yet to be built -- is under development by Uber's Advanced Technologies Group.



Should Uber buy all 24,000 cars, it would be Volvo's largest order by far and the biggest sale in the autonomous vehicle industry, giving Uber, which is losing more than $600 million a quarter, its first commercial fleet of cars.

