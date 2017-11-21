Putin’s rejuvenation of politics moves slowly

One-fifth of the country's 85 regional governors have been replaced this year and almost half of the lower house of Parliament changed in elections last year after Putin brought in a new chief of staff.



The Reuters analysis of political appointments shows, however, that in the Cabinet, the upper house of Parliament, the Security Council and the presidential administration, the pace of change has slowed and the average age is almost three years higher than when he began his third term in 2012 .



There were fewer changes in the Cabinet, the upper house of Parliament, the Security Council and the presidential administration.



In the Security Council, which Putin chairs, the average age stands at 60.4 .



In the presidential administration, which Putin uses to devise and implement his ideas, the average age is 57 compared to 53.2 in 2012, and in the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, the average age has risen to almost 53 from 51 five years ago.



This month Putin told 10 governors, that "as a rule" they were being replaced with "young people".

