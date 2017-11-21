Mugabe in contact with ousted vice president

Zimbabwe's top general said Monday talks were planned between President Robert Mugabe and former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking by the 93-year-old leader two weeks ago triggered a coup.



Earlier, Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF resolved to bring a motion in Parliament Tuesday to impeach Mugabe, after a noon deadline expired for the besieged leader to resign and bring the curtain down on nearly four decades in power.



In the draft motion, the party accused Mugabe of being a "source of instability" and presiding over an "unprecedented economic tailspin" in the last 15 years.



However, constitutional experts said ZANU-PF, in revolt against Mugabe, could push it through quickly.

...