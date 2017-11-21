Merkel signals readiness for new election after talks fail

The major obstacle to a three-way deal was immigration, according to Merkel, who was forced into negotiations after bleeding support in the Sept. 24 election to the far right in a backlash at her 2015 decision to let in over 1 million migrants.



The failure of exploratory coalition talks involving her conservative bloc, the liberal pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens raises the prospect of a new election and casts doubt about her future after 12 years in power.



Steinmeier's intervention suggests he regards a new election – desired by half of Germany's voters according to a poll – as a last resort.



Merkel urged the SPD to reconsider.

...