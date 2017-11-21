Trump reinstates NKorea terrorism designation

President Donald Trump Monday put North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that allows the United States to impose more sanctions and risks inflaming tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programs.



The Republican president, who has traded personal insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but has not ruled out talks, said the Treasury Department will announce additional sanctions against North Korea Tuesday.



The designation came a week after Trump returned from a 12-day, five-nation trip to Asia in which he made containing North Korea's nuclear ambitions a centerpiece of his discussions.



Experts say the designation will be largely symbolic, as North Korea is already heavily sanctioned by the United States.



In any case, it will do little to open the way for U.S. dialogue with North Korea, for which China, Pyongyang's No. 1 ally, and others have been pushing.



North Korea was put on the U.S. terrorism sponsor list for the 1987 bombing of a Korean Air flight that killed all 115 people aboard.

...