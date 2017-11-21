Zimbabwe's Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings

Mugabe has shown no sign of resigning.



The former vice president was a key lieutenant to Mugabe for decades and stands accused of participating in repression against Zimbabweans who challenged the leader.



Mnangagwa said he has fled Zimbabwe because of a threat to his life after being purged from the ruling party. He said he had been in contact with Mugabe and invited to return but would not do so until his security could be guaranteed.



In the draft impeachment motion, ZANU-PF -- which expelled Mugabe from the party on Sunday -- accused him of being a "source of instability", flouting the rule of law and presiding over an "unprecedented economic tailspin" in the last 15 years.



It also said Mugabe had abused his constitutional mandate to favour his wife Grace.

...