Ukraine rebel leader accuses sacked ally of staging revolt

Armed men in masks blocked off the center of Ukraine's rebel-controlled city of Luhansk Wednesday in what the rebel leader said was a revolt by supporters of a sacked regional police chief.



Residents of Luhansk, capital of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), saw unidentified armed men blocking access to downtown streets on Tuesday morning, according to local media and a resident of the city.



In a statement issued on his administration's web site, the LNR's rebel leader, Igor Plotnitsky, blamed disgruntled supporters of Igor Kornet, his interior minister whom he said he had fired on Monday.



"Last night I provided all the documents available to the Luhansk republic's leader, Igor Plotnitsky, who decided to launch criminal cases and arrest those involved," Kornet said.



In his own statement, Plotnitsky, the Luhansk rebel leader, contradicted this, saying there were no grounds to arrest the officials identified by Kornet.

...