Iraq to declare final victory over Daesh after desert campaign

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Tuesday Daesh (ISIS) had been defeated from a military perspective but he would only declare final victory after IS militants were routed in the desert.



Abadi's comments came as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared the end of Daesh while a senior Iranian military commander thanked the "thousands of martyrs" killed in operations organised by Iran to defeat the militant group in Syria and Iraq.



Kurds voted overwhelmingly to break away from Iraq in the referendum, defying Baghdad and alarming neighbouring Turkey and Iran who have their own Kurdish minorities.

