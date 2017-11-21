Rescued trafficking victims in UK detained, denied support

Rescued victims of trafficking in Britain are often detained at immigration centres rather than given support, with some convicted of crimes linked to their exploitation or deported, campaigners said Tuesday.



Rather than being locked up, victims should be referred to Britain's National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which decides whether or not someone has been trafficked, and offers help through services from healthcare to housing, the charity said.



Britain's Home Office said it provides guidance to its staff working in detention centres on how to identify potential victims of trafficking and slavery and refer them to the NRM.



At least 13,000 people in Britain are estimated by the government to be victims of modern slavery -- but police say that the true figure is likely to be in the tens of thousands.

...