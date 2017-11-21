Nevsun loses bid to stop Canadian lawsuit over forced labor claims in Africa mine

Nevsun Resources Ltd lost its bid to have a Canadian court throw out a lawsuit by Eritreans workers who say they were forced to work at its mine in East Africa, according to an appeals court judgment released Tuesday.



A lower Canadian court ruled last October that the lawsuit against Nevsun can proceed in British Columbia. Nevsun had appealed the ruling, arguing the case should be dismissed and that any lawsuit should be heard in Eritrea, not Canada.



Even if it did, the company argues, Nevsun was not directly responsible for employing the workers.

...