U.S. terror listing mostly symbolism

As North Korea marches toward nuclear mastery, President Donald Trump slaps the country back on an American blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.



One problem for Trump is that while North Korea cared very much about the terror list a decade ago, it may not worry as much about it now.



When North Korea was taken off the list in 2008 – part of a pledge Bush made in a 2007 nuclear disarmament deal that blew up within a year – North Korea chafed at what it saw as an impediment to doing international business and pursuing large multilateral financial loans, analysts at the time said.



But 2017's North Korea is very different from the nation that did a deal with Bush.



The terror list designation, Cheong said, won't hurt North Korea economically as it's already so highly sanctioned.

...