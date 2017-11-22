U.S. slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese firms

The Trump administration imposed new sanctions on a slew of North Korean shipping firms and Chinese trading companies Tuesday in its latest push to isolate the rogue nation over its nuclear weapons development and deprive it of revenue.



Among the companies targeted were four Chinese-based companies and one Chinese individual said to have deep commercial ties with North Korea.



The Dandong Kehua Economy & Trade Co. Ltd., Dandong Xianghe Trading Co. Ltd., and Dandong Hongda Trade Co. Ltd. are alleged to have exported about $650 million worth of goods to North Korea and imported more than $100 million from North Korea since 2013 .



As part of its effort to stymie North Korean transportation networks, the Treasury sanctioned North Korea's Maritime Administration and its Transport Ministry, six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 of their vessels, which are all North Korean-flagged.

...