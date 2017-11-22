Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of oppressive rule

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot. His former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month prompted the military takeover that forced Mugabe out, will be sworn in as president Wednesday or Thursday, Patrick Chinamasa, legal secretary of the ruling ZANU-PF party, told Reuters.



The 93-year-old Mugabe had clung on for a week after an army takeover, with ZANU-PF urging him to go.



Mugabe, who has been confined to his Harare residence, did not appear.

