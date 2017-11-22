Bosnians await 'justice' in Mladic trial

"I want justice, and justice would be life imprisonment" for Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic, says Ajsa Umirovic, who lost 42 relatives in the Srebrenica massacre, the worst in Europe since World War II.



She is among many Bosnian Muslims who have long waited for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) to deliver its judgment for Mladic, due later Wednesday.



Mladic has always denied charges that he ordered the massacre, already deemed genocide by the international courts.



One woman prayed as others cursed when Mladic appeared on the screen.



More than 10,000 people, including 1,500 children, were killed in the siege by shells and sniper bullets fired by Mladic's forces.



Mladic, 74, was charged for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the 1992-1995 war.

...