Dramatic footage shows N. Korea defector's border dash

Dramatic footage of a North Korean soldier's defection released Wednesday showed him racing across the border under fire from former comrades, and then being hauled to safety by South Korean troops.



The footage also showed a North Korean guard briefly crossing the border in hot pursuit before retreating -- an incident the U.S.-led United Nations Command described as a serious breach of the 1953 ceasefire that ended Korean War hostilities.



It is very rare for the North's troops to defect at Panmunjom, a major tourist attraction and the only part of the border where forces from the two sides come face-to-face.



South Korean and U.S. service members on duty at the border did not return fire, and Carroll commended their restraint in refraining from actions that could have unleashed cross-border hostilities.



Lee said the defector will need around a month to recover before he can be interrogated.

