France's Le Pen decries 'banking fatwa,' says to file complaints

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused banks Wednesday of closing accounts that belong to her and her party, saying she has been the victim of a "banking fatwa" meant to silence her National Front.



The FN says Societe Generale closed its accounts in November and that when the central bank ordered a subsidiary, Credit du Nord, to manage an account for the party, the bank refused to process cheque and credit card payments.



Societe Generale and HSBC both said they could not comment due to banking confidentiality rules.



The designated bank can choose to limit the use of the account to basic banking services.

