US declares 'ethnic cleansing' against Rohingya in Myanmar

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)
Tillerson, in Myanmar, calls for credible atrocities probe
Tillerson calls for credible probe into rights abuses in Myanmar
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence in Rakhine
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Tillerson, in Myanmar, calls for credible atrocities probe
Tillerson calls for credible probe into rights abuses in Myanmar
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence in Rakhine
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE