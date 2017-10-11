Over 20,000 girls married off illegally each day: report

At least 20,000 girls around the world are married off illegally each day, with child marriage often deeply rooted in tradition despite being outlawed in a growing number of countries, according to new analysis released Wednesday.



About 7.5 million girls become child brides every year in countries where early marriage is banned, the World Bank and global charity Save the Children said in a report.



More than a fifth are in West and Central Africa, where 1.7 million illegal child marriages occur each year, the highest rates in the world, the report said.



Some communities also see child marriage as a way of protecting girls from having premarital sex.

...