Army says battle for Philippine city to end soon, 1,000 dead

Philippine troops Sunday bombed militants loyal to Daesh (ISIS) who have held out for over four months in a southern city and the military said the conflict would be over "very soon".



Since then 822 militants, 162 government forces and 47 civilians have been killed, Brawner said.



Twenty soldiers were wounded on Saturday in a sign troops were pushing hard to end the battle, Brawner said.



He said 40 militants remained in the conflict area including leaders Isnilon Hapilon, who is on America's list of most wanted terrorists with a $5 million bounty, and Omarkhayam Maute, whose group had pledged allegiance to Daesh.

