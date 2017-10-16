Police fire tear gas to halt opposition protests in two Kenyan cities

Kenyan police used tear gas to disperse opposition protesters on Monday in the capital Nairobi and another city as demonstrations against a presidential vote re-run continued despite a government ban.



The election board has said the polls will go ahead anyway, pitting Kenyatta against six other candidates, none of whom polled more than 1 percent in August.



At least 33 people died in Nairobi during a police crackdown on opposition supporters after the August election, including a child and a pregnant woman, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

...