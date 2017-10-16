Firm behind Trump dossier declines to respond to House panel's subpoena

The U.S. political research firm that commissioned a dossier on Donald Trump while he was running for president said on Monday it would not comply with subpoenas issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.



Lawyers for Fusion GPS, which hired former British spy Christopher Steele to produce the Trump research, told the committee's Republican chairman, U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, in a letter that the subpoenas were flawed and that nothing in the subpoenas indicated the intelligence committee had authorized him to issue them.



The lawyers noted the subpoenas, which have not been made public, ordered the Central Intelligence Agency to produce documents but pointed out that the Fusion GPS firm and its representatives who received subpoenas have no relationship with the CIA.

...