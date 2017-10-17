US, Japan agree to maximize diplomatic pressure on NKorea

U.S. and Japanese diplomats agreed Tuesday to maximize pressure on North Korea to resolve tensions over its nuclear program, while citing the need to be prepared for the worst if diplomacy failed.



The U.S. must be prepared to defend itself and its allies, he said.



Sugiyama, briefing reporters separately, reiterated Japan's support for President Donald Trump's policy of keeping all options, but stressed the need for a diplomatic solution by bolstering cooperation among Japan, U.S. and South Korea, as well as via cooperation with China and Russia.



The talks come as the U.S.-South Korea hold joint naval drills this week.

...