Bombardier to partner with Airbus on C Series program

Canadian plane-maker Bombardier announced Monday it has sold a majority stake in its C Series passenger jet business to European aerospace giant Airbus for no cost.



The C Series headquarters will remain in the Montreal area but a second assembly line for the 100- to 150-seat plane will be set up at Airbus' facility in Mobil, Alabama, so the plane can be sold in the United States.



The current Airbus A320, a rival for the C Series, is for 180 passengers or more and Airbus hasn't sold an A320 in three years.



The official noted the plane has stalled at 300 orders but with Airbus they could get up to 6,000 orders over the next 20 to 30 years.



Airbus will acquire a 50.01 percent interest in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, which manufactures and sells the plane. Bombardier will own 31 percent and the Quebec government's investment agency will hold 19 percent.



Bombardier won a 75-plane order for the C Series from U.S.-based Delta Air Lines in 2016 .

