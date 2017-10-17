Suspected US drone strikes kill 26 on Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier

The death toll from a U.S. drone attack on a compound used by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network has risen to 26, officials said Tuesday, less than a week after a U.S.-Canadian family held captive by the militants was rescued.



A second government official in Kurram confirmed the drone strikes and the new death toll.



Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle and his American wife and three children were freed on Oct. 11 in Pakistan after five years of captivity at the hands of the Haqqani network.

...