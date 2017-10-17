Philippine president declares Marawi liberated as battle goes on

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared the southern city of Marawi liberated from pro-Daesh (ISIS) militants Tuesday, although a military spokesman said 20-30 rebels were still fighting it out and were holding about 20 hostages.



Speaking to soldiers a day after the killing of two leaders of the rebel alliance, Duterte said the fight was over and it was time to heal the wounded and rebuild the city of 200,000 people on the island of Mindanao.



Padilla said Malaysian operative Mahmud Ahmad had been in Marawi City since the start of the fight and the military believed he was still there.

...