Maltese journalist's son says she was murdered for exposing corruption

Daphne Caruana Galizia, a prominent Maltese journalist and blogger who made repeated and detailed corruption allegations against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's inner circle, was killed by a car bomb Monday.



Muscat, premier since 2013, went to the polls a year early after his wife, Michelle Muscat, was accused of being the beneficial owner of a secret Panama bank account.



Chief of staff Schembri and government minister Konrad Mizzi were both revealed last year to be owners of undeclared shell companies established through Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca.



In his first term, he enacted legislation introducing gay civil unions and presided over a construction and tourism-based economic boom that analysts say won him the June election.



Some of the corruption allegations that have swirled around his administration are related to a scheme under which wealthy individuals can acquire Maltese passports in return for investing in the island.

