Portugal's wildfires die down, criticism of government grows

Lethal wildfires in Portugal died down on Tuesday under the first real rain since June, but the government faced growing criticism for its slow response to the second such disaster in four months.



Hundreds of fires broke out across northern and central Portugal on Sunday after the driest summer in nearly 90 years, killing at least 36 people and overwhelming fire-fighting and rescue services.



This weekend's fires brought the total area burned in Portugal this year to 350,000 hectares, the worst since 2003, making the country by far the worst hit by fires this year in the European Union.

...