Give world's poorest women control over sex, birth, to cut inequality: UN



A failure to give the world's poorest women control over their bodies could widen inequality in developing countries and thwart progress towards global goals aimed at ending poverty by 2030, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said Tuesday.



This can widen the gender gap, reinforce inequality between the poorest and richest, and ultimately weaken economies, UNFPA said in its annual flagship State of World Population report.



At least 214 million women in developing nations cannot get access to contraceptives -- resulting in 89 million unintended pregnancies and 48 million abortions each year, says UNFPA.



However, a rising number of countries have pledged to boost their spending on reproductive health services, as part of the Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) initiative -- which aims to give 120 million more women worldwide access to birth control.

...