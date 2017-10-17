Spain: Top court officially rules Catalan referendum illegal

Spain's top court on Tuesday officially ruled that Catalonia's disputed independence referendum was illegal because a regional law that backed it was against Spain's constitution.



Regional leaders went on to stage the Oct. 1 referendum on whether the region should separate from Spain.



Spain's Constitutional Court had earlier suspended the law temporarily while judges assessed the Spanish government's objection to it.



The ruling was not surprising -- Spain's government had already repeatedly insisted the vote was illegal.



Puigdemont now has until Thursday to backtrack on any steps the region has taken toward secession. If he refuses, the central government has said it would invoke constitutional authority to restrict or revoke the areas of self-governance Catalonia has now.

