Senegal's youth tackle sex taboos in bid to boost contraceptive use

However in Senegal, a drive to raise awareness, increase stocks of contraceptives, and provide youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services has led to a rapid rise in the number of women and girls on birth control, health experts say.



In Senegal, about one in four married women and girls aged 15 to 49 use modern contraception -- up from 12 percent in 2011 -- according to the country's latest national health survey.



Only 7 percent of married teen girls use birth control in a country where one in three are wed before 18 -- leaving many likely to fall pregnant, and at risk of dying during childbirth.



About one in three married girls and women in Senegal's cities use birth control, compared with less than a fifth in rural areas -- where men are often in charge of such decisions and many people consider family planning to be "un-Islamic".



Senegal says it will almost double spending on provision of contraception to 500 million francs ($900,000) by 2020 as part of the Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) initiative -- which aims to give 120 million more women worldwide access to birth control.

...