UK says reaching limit of first stage of Brexit talks

Britain and the European Union are "reaching the limits of what we can achieve" in divorce talks and should move on to the next stage of negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.



Davis and Prime Minister Theresa May travelled to Brussels on Monday evening for dinner with Barnier and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.



During the summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, EU leaders are due to decide if "sufficient progress" has been made in divorce talks to move the discussions onto the future trading relationship.



The EU has also demanded progress on the rights of three million European citizens in Britain, and on the future of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

