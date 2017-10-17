UK intelligence chief says terror threat is worst of career

Britain's domestic intelligence chief warned during a rare public speech Tuesday that the terrorist threat the country faces has accelerated at an alarming pace and is worse now than at any time in his 34-year career.



Parker said MI5 has more than 500 live investigations involving roughly 3,000 people known to be involved in extremist activities.



In addition, he said, more than 20,000 individuals have been scrutinized in the past for possible terror ties and there are undoubtedly "violent extremists" who have thus far not been detected by the Security Service.



Parker cautioned, however, that it is impossible to stop every attack.

