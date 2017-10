Pakistani Shiite Muslim sit around the coffin of one of the victims of an attack to a vehicle by gunmen during their funeral in Quetta on October 9, 2017. Gunmen on October 9 killed five people including three Shiite Muslims in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province in the latest sectarian attack on the religious minority, police said. Two men on a motorbike attacked a vehicle carrying four Shiite vegetable sellers as it left the provincial capital Quetta. / AFP / BANARAS KHAN