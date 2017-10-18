Twitter vows new crackdown on hateful, abusive tweets

Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.



In an email Twitter shared with The Associated Press Tuesday, Twitter's head of safety policy outlined the new guidelines to the company's Trust and Safety Council, a group of outside organizations that advises the company on its policies against abuse.



The company said it would enact the changes in the weeks ahead.



While it already takes action against direct threats of violence, the company said it would also act against tweets that glorify or condone violence.

