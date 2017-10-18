Hillary slams Trump's 'dangerous' war of words with NKorea

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed President Donald Trump's "dangerous and short-sighted" war of words with North Korea Wednesday, saying his Twitter tirades only benefitted Pyongyang's attention-seeking ruler and hurt Washington's credibility.



Tension has been running high for months as the White House's new incumbent and the North's Kim Jong Un trade threats of war, with Trump dubbing Kim "Rocket Man" and being called a "dotard" in response.



Trump's tit-for-tat with the young, autocratic ruler of the isolated regime only dents Washington's credibility and helps Kim bask in global attention he seeks, the former secretary of state told a forum in Seoul.



The 69-year-old former first lady, who served as the U.S.' top diplomat from 2009 to 2013 under president Barack Obama, suffered a shock defeat to Trump in the 2016 election.

