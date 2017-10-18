Judge: Newest travel ban 'same maladies' as previous version

Just hours before President Donald Trump's latest travel ban was to take full effect, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the revised order, saying the policy has the same problems as a previous version.



Watson, appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, said the new restrictions ignore a federal appeals court ruling against Trump's previous ban.



Hawaii also argued the updated ban was a continuation of Trump's campaign call for a ban on Muslims, despite the addition of two countries without a Muslim majority.



Other courts that weighed the travel ban have cited Trump's comments about banning Muslims, including the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia and a federal judge in Maryland. Watson also referred to a Trump campaign statement in his previous ruling.



When Trump revised the ban, Hawaii challenged that version, too, and Watson agreed it discriminated on the basis of nationality and religion.



Hawaii then successfully challenged the government's definition of which relatives of people already living in the U.S. would be allowed into the country, and Watson ordered the list expanded.

