Five things to know today

The Daily Star's rundown of five stories from Lebanon and the region that you need to know today:



The Internal Security Forces has recovered a painting in Lebanon thought to be an original work by legendary artist Salvador Dali.



Lebanon moves toward being free of radioactive material



The move came soon after the Israeli government announced it would not deal with a nascent Palestinian unity government including Hamas unless the group made radical changes.

