Spain threatens Catalan separatists as deadline looms

Spain said it would take the unprecedented step of seeking to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if the region's leader does not abandon his independence bid, on the eve of a Thursday deadline.



Separatist leader Carles Puigdemont -- whose banned independence referendum on October 1 has sparked Spain's worst political crisis in decades -- has until 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Thursday to tell the central government in Madrid whether or not he is declaring a split from the rest of the country.



Unless he backs down, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said Madrid would trigger article 155 of Spain's constitution, a never before used measure that could allow it to take direct control over semi-autonomous Catalonia.



With its own language and culture, Catalonia is proud of its autonomy but its 7.5 million people are deeply divided over independence.

...