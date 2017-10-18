UK court rules against Saudi diplomat in slavery case

A landmark ruling by Britain's highest court in favour of a Filipina domestic worker who alleges she was trafficked and treated like a slave by a Saudi diplomat could pave the way for other victims to seek justice, activists said Wednesday.



Britain's Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that the employment tribunal should hear Reyes' allegations of abuse as Malki no longer had full diplomatic immunity after finishing his posting and leaving Britain in 2014 .



It the Supreme Court's first ruling on a case involving a domestic worker, said Kalayaan, a charity campaigning to improve migrant domestic workers' rights.



At least 17,000 domestic workers are brought to Britain each year, with many of them potentially trafficked, charities say.

...